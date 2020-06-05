All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 283 South Nome Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
283 South Nome Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

283 South Nome Street

283 South Nome Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Highline Villages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

283 South Nome Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home, you can move right in! Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops, newer cabinets and appliances, and tile floor. New carpet & updated baths. Newer wood floors on the main. Newer lighting fixtures and custom wainscoting. Open entertaining area with sliding door to back fenced patio. Master bedroom has a walk in closet for all of your clothes and shoes. New full bath in basement and a family room. Includes washer and dryer!

Included in rent is two covered parking spots right outside your back door as well as trash and water!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 South Nome Street have any available units?
283 South Nome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 South Nome Street have?
Some of 283 South Nome Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 South Nome Street currently offering any rent specials?
283 South Nome Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 South Nome Street pet-friendly?
No, 283 South Nome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 283 South Nome Street offer parking?
Yes, 283 South Nome Street does offer parking.
Does 283 South Nome Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 South Nome Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 South Nome Street have a pool?
No, 283 South Nome Street does not have a pool.
Does 283 South Nome Street have accessible units?
No, 283 South Nome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 283 South Nome Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 South Nome Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College