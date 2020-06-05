283 South Nome Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Lovely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home, you can move right in! Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops, newer cabinets and appliances, and tile floor. New carpet & updated baths. Newer wood floors on the main. Newer lighting fixtures and custom wainscoting. Open entertaining area with sliding door to back fenced patio. Master bedroom has a walk in closet for all of your clothes and shoes. New full bath in basement and a family room. Includes washer and dryer!



Included in rent is two covered parking spots right outside your back door as well as trash and water!