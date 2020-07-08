All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 27855 E. Moraine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
27855 E. Moraine Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

27855 E. Moraine Drive

27855 East Moraine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27855 East Moraine Drive, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
27855 E. Moraine Drive Available 04/01/20 Rare Opportunity! Executive 5 Bedroom Home With Walk-Out Basement! Blackstone Country Club! (SE Aurora) - Welcome to Blackstone! Do not miss this rare opportunity to enjoy this exquisite home! This immaculate five-bedroom home offers 4.5 baths plus a first floor study! Over 5000 finished Sq Ft! The beautiful foyer leads you into the formal living and dining rooms. Check out the large gourmet kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, Granite counters and double ovens! Spacious study that could be used as a sixth bedroom if needed. Huge laundry room! Upstairs you will find the large master bedroom with a five piece master bath. There is a jack and jill bathroom for two of the upstairs bedrooms and one full bathroom off the other secondary bedroom. The finished basement offers a wonderful theater room! Large family area in the walk-out basement and gorgeous bar with a wine cooler, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave! Nice deck upstairs for entertaining! panoramic view of the golf course! Nobody behind you! Three car garage! Cherry Creek Schools (Cherokee Trail HS). Lots of hardwoods, ceramic tile and dual heating and AC systems round out this fabulous home! This location just cannot be beat! Minutes from Southlands Mall and E-470! Call Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2690640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27855 E. Moraine Drive have any available units?
27855 E. Moraine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 27855 E. Moraine Drive have?
Some of 27855 E. Moraine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27855 E. Moraine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27855 E. Moraine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27855 E. Moraine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 27855 E. Moraine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 27855 E. Moraine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27855 E. Moraine Drive offers parking.
Does 27855 E. Moraine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27855 E. Moraine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27855 E. Moraine Drive have a pool?
No, 27855 E. Moraine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27855 E. Moraine Drive have accessible units?
No, 27855 E. Moraine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27855 E. Moraine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27855 E. Moraine Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College