27855 E. Moraine Drive Available 04/01/20 Rare Opportunity! Executive 5 Bedroom Home With Walk-Out Basement! Blackstone Country Club! (SE Aurora) - Welcome to Blackstone! Do not miss this rare opportunity to enjoy this exquisite home! This immaculate five-bedroom home offers 4.5 baths plus a first floor study! Over 5000 finished Sq Ft! The beautiful foyer leads you into the formal living and dining rooms. Check out the large gourmet kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, Granite counters and double ovens! Spacious study that could be used as a sixth bedroom if needed. Huge laundry room! Upstairs you will find the large master bedroom with a five piece master bath. There is a jack and jill bathroom for two of the upstairs bedrooms and one full bathroom off the other secondary bedroom. The finished basement offers a wonderful theater room! Large family area in the walk-out basement and gorgeous bar with a wine cooler, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave! Nice deck upstairs for entertaining! panoramic view of the golf course! Nobody behind you! Three car garage! Cherry Creek Schools (Cherokee Trail HS). Lots of hardwoods, ceramic tile and dual heating and AC systems round out this fabulous home! This location just cannot be beat! Minutes from Southlands Mall and E-470! Call Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2690640)