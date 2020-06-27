2764 S Kenton Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub online portal pet friendly tennis court

Spacious 3BD, 3BA Townhome with Finished Basement, Outdoor Space, and 2-car Garage - Located in The Shores Community in Cherry Creek School District with access to two pools, hot tub, basketball court, tennis court, and multiple walking trails. There are new appliances in the kitchen and the master bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. Finished basement with new carpet, washer and dryer included. Conveniently close to multiple shopping and dining options, and easy access to downtown Denver and Tech Center. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two dogs are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee that covers water, sewer, and trash.

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (see below).

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



