All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2764 S Kenton Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2764 S Kenton Ct
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

2764 S Kenton Ct

2764 S Kenton Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
The Dam
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2764 S Kenton Ct, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 3BD, 3BA Townhome with Finished Basement, Outdoor Space, and 2-car Garage - Located in The Shores Community in Cherry Creek School District with access to two pools, hot tub, basketball court, tennis court, and multiple walking trails. There are new appliances in the kitchen and the master bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. Finished basement with new carpet, washer and dryer included. Conveniently close to multiple shopping and dining options, and easy access to downtown Denver and Tech Center. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee that covers water, sewer, and trash.
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (see below).
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5143726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2764 S Kenton Ct have any available units?
2764 S Kenton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2764 S Kenton Ct have?
Some of 2764 S Kenton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2764 S Kenton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2764 S Kenton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2764 S Kenton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2764 S Kenton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2764 S Kenton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2764 S Kenton Ct offers parking.
Does 2764 S Kenton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2764 S Kenton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2764 S Kenton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2764 S Kenton Ct has a pool.
Does 2764 S Kenton Ct have accessible units?
No, 2764 S Kenton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2764 S Kenton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2764 S Kenton Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College