2675 S Danube Way Unit 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub online portal

Superb 1BD, 1BA Condo with Modern Finishes and Pleasant Amenities - Located in a quiet neighborhood near several parks, hiking, and walking trails, this home has a fantastic atmosphere. The unit itself is a newer build, with modern interior features like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near several shopping centers as well as I-225.



Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjOwMSCGVas&feature=youtu.be



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $40 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



