Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2650 S Vaughn Way #C

2650 South Vaughn Way · (303) 930-5125 ext. 2367
Location

2650 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2650 S Vaughn Way #C · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2098 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Live right on Heather Ridge! - This master designed community sits just back from the Heather Ridge Golf Course! A three level townhome with a finished basement, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms, this home is the best on the market! Right off of Peoria and Vaughn, this home has easy access to Parker Road, I225, and the light rail, with I70 being less than ten minutes away. Restaurants and shopping are just down the road, allowing for the best of both worlds both in and out of the home. Enjoy entertaining in this beautiful kitchen, with an attached garage just steps away for convenience! Boasting over 2,000 square feet, feel like you're in a mansion in a town home, in the Denver metro area. Give us a call today as this home won't last long, and welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 S Vaughn Way #C have any available units?
2650 S Vaughn Way #C has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 S Vaughn Way #C have?
Some of 2650 S Vaughn Way #C's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 S Vaughn Way #C currently offering any rent specials?
2650 S Vaughn Way #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 S Vaughn Way #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 S Vaughn Way #C is pet friendly.
Does 2650 S Vaughn Way #C offer parking?
Yes, 2650 S Vaughn Way #C does offer parking.
Does 2650 S Vaughn Way #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 S Vaughn Way #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 S Vaughn Way #C have a pool?
Yes, 2650 S Vaughn Way #C has a pool.
Does 2650 S Vaughn Way #C have accessible units?
No, 2650 S Vaughn Way #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 S Vaughn Way #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 S Vaughn Way #C does not have units with dishwashers.
