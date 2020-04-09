2650 S Vaughn Way #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Live right on Heather Ridge! - This master designed community sits just back from the Heather Ridge Golf Course! A three level townhome with a finished basement, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms, this home is the best on the market! Right off of Peoria and Vaughn, this home has easy access to Parker Road, I225, and the light rail, with I70 being less than ten minutes away. Restaurants and shopping are just down the road, allowing for the best of both worlds both in and out of the home. Enjoy entertaining in this beautiful kitchen, with an attached garage just steps away for convenience! Boasting over 2,000 square feet, feel like you're in a mansion in a town home, in the Denver metro area. Give us a call today as this home won't last long, and welcome home!



