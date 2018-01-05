2629 S Xanadu Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Don't miss this chance to make this large 1-bedroom townhouse with 1.5 bathrooms your home. Located in a quiet, convenient neighborhood near Heather Ridge golf course with shops and dining within walking distance. One block from highway, five minutes from ligh trail station. Large kitchen with modern appliances and patio attached, huge wood burning fireplace in living room and downstairs bathroom located near front door. Upstairs features a bright, large loft bedroom with full bathroom and laundry room attached. Dogs welcome with additional non-refundable deposit. Offered by Renters Warehouse, $55 per adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee, security deposit equal to one months rent. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/94e6d09068