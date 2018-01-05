All apartments in Aurora
2629 S Xanadu Way
2629 S Xanadu Way

2629 South Xanadu Way · No Longer Available
Location

2629 South Xanadu Way, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Don't miss this chance to make this large 1-bedroom townhouse with 1.5 bathrooms your home. Located in a quiet, convenient neighborhood near Heather Ridge golf course with shops and dining within walking distance. One block from highway, five minutes from ligh trail station. Large kitchen with modern appliances and patio attached, huge wood burning fireplace in living room and downstairs bathroom located near front door. Upstairs features a bright, large loft bedroom with full bathroom and laundry room attached. Dogs welcome with additional non-refundable deposit. Offered by Renters Warehouse, $55 per adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee, security deposit equal to one months rent. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/94e6d09068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

