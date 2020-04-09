25999 East Frost Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Serenity Ridge home with awesome views and walkout basement just waiting for you.

See the 360 tour now



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cu8wyuYPRXW



This home features a beautiful foyer, living room with fireplace, dining room, family room, open kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, deck with great views.

Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a fireplace and 5 piece bathroom, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, and loft.



The walkout basement is finished with a bedroom with walk- in closet, a full bathroom, and additional living space. It looks onto a nice patio and landscaped backyard.



Close to shopping, restaurants, movies, E470.



Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730