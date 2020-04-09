All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
25999 East Frost Circle
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM

25999 East Frost Circle

25999 East Frost Circle · No Longer Available
Location

25999 East Frost Circle, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Serenity Ridge home with awesome views and walkout basement just waiting for you.
See the 360 tour now

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cu8wyuYPRXW

This home features a beautiful foyer, living room with fireplace, dining room, family room, open kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, deck with great views.
Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a fireplace and 5 piece bathroom, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, and loft.

The walkout basement is finished with a bedroom with walk- in closet, a full bathroom, and additional living space. It looks onto a nice patio and landscaped backyard.

Close to shopping, restaurants, movies, E470.

Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25999 East Frost Circle have any available units?
25999 East Frost Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 25999 East Frost Circle have?
Some of 25999 East Frost Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25999 East Frost Circle currently offering any rent specials?
25999 East Frost Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25999 East Frost Circle pet-friendly?
No, 25999 East Frost Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 25999 East Frost Circle offer parking?
No, 25999 East Frost Circle does not offer parking.
Does 25999 East Frost Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25999 East Frost Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25999 East Frost Circle have a pool?
No, 25999 East Frost Circle does not have a pool.
Does 25999 East Frost Circle have accessible units?
No, 25999 East Frost Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 25999 East Frost Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 25999 East Frost Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
