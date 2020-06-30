All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

2597 S Dillon St

2597 South Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2597 South Dillon Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
Planning on undergoing a FULL REMODEL! COMING SOON! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and boasts 2,128 square feet. Lovely spacious beautifully landscaped ranch style home with newer windows, newer furnace, swamp cooler,updated bathrooms,remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and new kitchen floor, newer carpet, new roof, and gutter helmet, new exterior paint and newer bathroom in basement. Moments away from Crest Ridge Park and Wheel Park. A variety of food options are located less than a 5 minute drive away. Century Elementary School is a walking distance away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2597 S Dillon St have any available units?
2597 S Dillon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2597 S Dillon St have?
Some of 2597 S Dillon St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2597 S Dillon St currently offering any rent specials?
2597 S Dillon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2597 S Dillon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2597 S Dillon St is pet friendly.
Does 2597 S Dillon St offer parking?
Yes, 2597 S Dillon St offers parking.
Does 2597 S Dillon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2597 S Dillon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2597 S Dillon St have a pool?
No, 2597 S Dillon St does not have a pool.
Does 2597 S Dillon St have accessible units?
No, 2597 S Dillon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2597 S Dillon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2597 S Dillon St has units with dishwashers.

