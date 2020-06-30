2597 S Dillon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

Planning on undergoing a FULL REMODEL! COMING SOON! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and boasts 2,128 square feet. Lovely spacious beautifully landscaped ranch style home with newer windows, newer furnace, swamp cooler,updated bathrooms,remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and new kitchen floor, newer carpet, new roof, and gutter helmet, new exterior paint and newer bathroom in basement. Moments away from Crest Ridge Park and Wheel Park. A variety of food options are located less than a 5 minute drive away. Century Elementary School is a walking distance away.