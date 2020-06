Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Two Story, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath in great condition with attached Two car garage, nice Kitchen with granite and stainless Steel Appliances, A/C, Unfinished Basement located off of Arapahoe Road and Smoky Hill. This is an exceptional home in one of the best school Districts, Cherry Creek 5. Enjoy this spacious home in a wonderful neighborhood. Call Linda for Showings at 303-994-2689.

Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application, all adults over 18 must apply.