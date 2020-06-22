All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2567 Moline St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2567 Moline St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2567 Moline St

2567 North Moline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2567 North Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$1,800 monthly. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a must see, located just a few blocks from trendy Stanley Marketplace. The home is across the street from a daycare center and just a short distance from public transit. The updated kitchen opens to the living room with balcony. All new appliances, furnace, and water heater, and the house has both central heating and air conditioning. One car garage attached to this home with additional parking in front, easy commute to the 70 or 225, close to Hospitals, shopping and restaurants. Apply on-line at rentdenvernow.com $50 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age. Call Pam Albaugh for showings 720-201-2727

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2567 Moline St have any available units?
2567 Moline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2567 Moline St have?
Some of 2567 Moline St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2567 Moline St currently offering any rent specials?
2567 Moline St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2567 Moline St pet-friendly?
No, 2567 Moline St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2567 Moline St offer parking?
Yes, 2567 Moline St does offer parking.
Does 2567 Moline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2567 Moline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2567 Moline St have a pool?
No, 2567 Moline St does not have a pool.
Does 2567 Moline St have accessible units?
No, 2567 Moline St does not have accessible units.
Does 2567 Moline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2567 Moline St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College