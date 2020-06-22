2567 Moline St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$1,800 monthly. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a must see, located just a few blocks from trendy Stanley Marketplace. The home is across the street from a daycare center and just a short distance from public transit. The updated kitchen opens to the living room with balcony. All new appliances, furnace, and water heater, and the house has both central heating and air conditioning. One car garage attached to this home with additional parking in front, easy commute to the 70 or 225, close to Hospitals, shopping and restaurants. Apply on-line at rentdenvernow.com $50 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age. Call Pam Albaugh for showings 720-201-2727