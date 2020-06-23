25007 East Maple Avenue

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,200 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances including a dual oven, granite countertops, a pantry for extra storage, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, a security system, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, large fenced-in yard, or enjoy access to the community pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Traditions and Adonea Park. Also nearby are Best Buy, Walmart, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Vista Peak Exploratory Elementary School, Murphy Creek K-8 School, and Vista Peak High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $30/month pet rent.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



*** 15 MONTH LEASE !! ***



