Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

24961 E Euclid Pl

24961 East Euclid Place · No Longer Available
Location

24961 East Euclid Place, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****DON'T MISS OUT!****

***Available November 15th!!***

Don't miss out on this GREAT 4 bed & 3 bath Home. This home is approximately 2,289 finished sq ft. The kitchen is bright and open with an island, eating area and pantry. Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and dishwasher! The master suite is spacious and has a walk-in closet and master bath with an amazing soaker tub. All of the bedrooms are spacious and this home gets a ton of natural light. Washer and Dryer are included and are on the 2nd floor in a spacious laundry room. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining in the fenced in backyard with a spacious deck and lawn.

FEATURES:
- Open Kitchen
- Stainless steel Appliances
- 2 car garage
- Washer and Dryer included
- Fenced Back yard
- AC Unit

NO Section 8

Owner will consider pets with a $350 pet deposit per pet.

For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email oliver@newagere.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24961 E Euclid Pl have any available units?
24961 E Euclid Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24961 E Euclid Pl have?
Some of 24961 E Euclid Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24961 E Euclid Pl currently offering any rent specials?
24961 E Euclid Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24961 E Euclid Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 24961 E Euclid Pl is pet friendly.
Does 24961 E Euclid Pl offer parking?
Yes, 24961 E Euclid Pl offers parking.
Does 24961 E Euclid Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24961 E Euclid Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24961 E Euclid Pl have a pool?
No, 24961 E Euclid Pl does not have a pool.
Does 24961 E Euclid Pl have accessible units?
No, 24961 E Euclid Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 24961 E Euclid Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24961 E Euclid Pl has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
