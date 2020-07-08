24961 E Euclid Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

****DON'T MISS OUT!****



***Available November 15th!!***



Don't miss out on this GREAT 4 bed & 3 bath Home. This home is approximately 2,289 finished sq ft. The kitchen is bright and open with an island, eating area and pantry. Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and dishwasher! The master suite is spacious and has a walk-in closet and master bath with an amazing soaker tub. All of the bedrooms are spacious and this home gets a ton of natural light. Washer and Dryer are included and are on the 2nd floor in a spacious laundry room. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining in the fenced in backyard with a spacious deck and lawn.



FEATURES:

- Open Kitchen

- Stainless steel Appliances

- 2 car garage

- Washer and Dryer included

- Fenced Back yard

- AC Unit



NO Section 8



Owner will consider pets with a $350 pet deposit per pet.



For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email oliver@newagere.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.