Aurora, CO
2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B

2465 S Xanadu Way · No Longer Available
Location

2465 S Xanadu Way, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B Available 06/06/20 Evolve Real Estate: AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Light and Bright Large 2 Bedroom with Parking Close to Nine Mile Light Rail Station! - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

This super clean and newly remodeled two-bedroom condo is very spacious. Newer "natural color" laminate flooring just installed, beautiful ceramic tile in the baths and entryway.

The condo has plenty of character with beautiful wood burning fireplace and wood beams at the ceiling. The second bedroom is loft-style and is located on the 2nd floor. Adjoining this loft-style bedroom is a spacious walk-in closet and a private bath. Beautiful mountain views are here to enjoy from the upstairs balcony.
Lots of built-in shelves throughout the home and a large storage area in the attic.

The main floor bedroom is rather spacious with french doors into the living room. The kitchen has plenty of storage. Large outdoor space is just off the kitchen. There are washer and dryer hooks ups on the main level, which would accommodate a stackable set.

There are an assigned parking and a carport available with this home.

This condo belongs to the award-winning Strawberry HOA and is located close to Nine Mile light rail station. Just a minute off Iliff and I-225. Close to shopping, hiking, and biking trails, walking distance to the golf course. The community has an adult and a children's pool and clubhouse.

To see more of our listings please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing please text or email.

Video Walk-Thru: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/247219049835826/

(RLNE4071967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B have any available units?
2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B have?
Some of 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B offers parking.
Does 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B has a pool.
Does 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

