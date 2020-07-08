Amenities

2465 S Xanadu Way Unit B Available 06/06/20 Evolve Real Estate: AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Light and Bright Large 2 Bedroom with Parking Close to Nine Mile Light Rail Station! - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



This super clean and newly remodeled two-bedroom condo is very spacious. Newer "natural color" laminate flooring just installed, beautiful ceramic tile in the baths and entryway.



The condo has plenty of character with beautiful wood burning fireplace and wood beams at the ceiling. The second bedroom is loft-style and is located on the 2nd floor. Adjoining this loft-style bedroom is a spacious walk-in closet and a private bath. Beautiful mountain views are here to enjoy from the upstairs balcony.

Lots of built-in shelves throughout the home and a large storage area in the attic.



The main floor bedroom is rather spacious with french doors into the living room. The kitchen has plenty of storage. Large outdoor space is just off the kitchen. There are washer and dryer hooks ups on the main level, which would accommodate a stackable set.



There are an assigned parking and a carport available with this home.



This condo belongs to the award-winning Strawberry HOA and is located close to Nine Mile light rail station. Just a minute off Iliff and I-225. Close to shopping, hiking, and biking trails, walking distance to the golf course. The community has an adult and a children's pool and clubhouse.



