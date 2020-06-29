All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

24283 E 2nd Drive

24283 East 2nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24283 East 2nd Drive, Aurora, CO 80018
Cross Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
online portal
Spacious 4BD, 3BA Single Family Home with Garage Parking and Private Backyard - Wonderful single family house, located right in Aurora Hills. Boasting a large open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. The first floor offers a guest bedroom/ office space with great storage and a shared bathroom. Walk up to the second floor and find all of the bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a fantastic floor plan, with enough space for a California King size bed, an upgraded on-suite bathroom and a walk in closet. Great storage is available in the unfinished basement. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $100 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer and access to the community amenities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Representative: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5545307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24283 E 2nd Drive have any available units?
24283 E 2nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24283 E 2nd Drive have?
Some of 24283 E 2nd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24283 E 2nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24283 E 2nd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24283 E 2nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24283 E 2nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24283 E 2nd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24283 E 2nd Drive offers parking.
Does 24283 E 2nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24283 E 2nd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24283 E 2nd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24283 E 2nd Drive has a pool.
Does 24283 E 2nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 24283 E 2nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24283 E 2nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24283 E 2nd Drive has units with dishwashers.
