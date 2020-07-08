All apartments in Aurora
24243 E Mineral Drive

24243 East Mineral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24243 East Mineral Drive, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
internet access
* Lease term until 04/30/2020. This breathtaking home has tons of upgrades and you will fall in love instantly!! The spacious chef's kitchen features a stunning granite countertop, all stainless appliances, double oven and a walk-in pantry. There is also a main floor study with a beautiful French door entry. The master suite features a walk-in closet, oversized shower as well as a soaking tub. Upstairs you will also find large secondary bedrooms, the laundry room and a loft which is perfect for a game room. The walk-out basement has been beautifully finished with a wet bar, great room and another bedroom and bath. There is also a covered back deck overlooking your private backyard that backs up to open space. Close to dining, shopping and more!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24243 E Mineral Drive have any available units?
24243 E Mineral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24243 E Mineral Drive have?
Some of 24243 E Mineral Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24243 E Mineral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24243 E Mineral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24243 E Mineral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24243 E Mineral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 24243 E Mineral Drive offer parking?
No, 24243 E Mineral Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24243 E Mineral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24243 E Mineral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24243 E Mineral Drive have a pool?
No, 24243 E Mineral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24243 E Mineral Drive have accessible units?
No, 24243 E Mineral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24243 E Mineral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24243 E Mineral Drive has units with dishwashers.

