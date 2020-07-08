24243 E Mineral Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym game room on-site laundry internet access

* Lease term until 04/30/2020. This breathtaking home has tons of upgrades and you will fall in love instantly!! The spacious chef's kitchen features a stunning granite countertop, all stainless appliances, double oven and a walk-in pantry. There is also a main floor study with a beautiful French door entry. The master suite features a walk-in closet, oversized shower as well as a soaking tub. Upstairs you will also find large secondary bedrooms, the laundry room and a loft which is perfect for a game room. The walk-out basement has been beautifully finished with a wet bar, great room and another bedroom and bath. There is also a covered back deck overlooking your private backyard that backs up to open space. Close to dining, shopping and more!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com