Amenities
2410 South Fairplay Street Available 06/26/20 Large Aurora Home with Custom Finishes - This home is a must see.
Contractor/Owner has spared no expense in creating a real beauty in Aurora.
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bath.
Gorgeous Hardwood Floors Throughout with New Carpeting & Tiled Bath rooms.
Custom trim work; new energy efficient windows and doors; high efficiency heating furnace; A/C
Living room/Den with Fireplace, Formal Dining room with French door leading to a private deck. Semi finished basement. Minutes from the Light Rail.
YOU NAME IT, THIS HOUSE HAS IT!
FACTS: Built 1972, Forced Air Heat, Central A/C
Utilities: Aurora Water, Xcel Energy
Schools Nearby: Cherry Creek School District, Century Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, Gateway High School
FEATURES: 2600 square feet, Pellet Stove, Tile, Carpet, Vinyl, Wood Flooring, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage
GENERAL: One Small Dog NO CATS NO SMOKING
Submission of an application DOES NOT guaranty acceptance as a tenant. MTHM reserves the right to choose the most qualified tenant from a pool of applicants.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3520371)