Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

2410 South Fairplay Street

2410 South Fairplay Street · (303) 557-9800
Location

2410 South Fairplay Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2410 South Fairplay Street · Avail. Jun 26

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2410 South Fairplay Street Available 06/26/20 Large Aurora Home with Custom Finishes - This home is a must see.
Contractor/Owner has spared no expense in creating a real beauty in Aurora.
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bath.
Gorgeous Hardwood Floors Throughout with New Carpeting & Tiled Bath rooms.
Custom trim work; new energy efficient windows and doors; high efficiency heating furnace; A/C
Living room/Den with Fireplace, Formal Dining room with French door leading to a private deck. Semi finished basement. Minutes from the Light Rail.

YOU NAME IT, THIS HOUSE HAS IT!

FACTS: Built 1972, Forced Air Heat, Central A/C
Utilities: Aurora Water, Xcel Energy
Schools Nearby: Cherry Creek School District, Century Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, Gateway High School

FEATURES: 2600 square feet, Pellet Stove, Tile, Carpet, Vinyl, Wood Flooring, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage

GENERAL: One Small Dog NO CATS NO SMOKING

Submission of an application DOES NOT guaranty acceptance as a tenant. MTHM reserves the right to choose the most qualified tenant from a pool of applicants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3520371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 South Fairplay Street have any available units?
2410 South Fairplay Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 South Fairplay Street have?
Some of 2410 South Fairplay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 South Fairplay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2410 South Fairplay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 South Fairplay Street pet-friendly?
No, 2410 South Fairplay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2410 South Fairplay Street offer parking?
Yes, 2410 South Fairplay Street does offer parking.
Does 2410 South Fairplay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 South Fairplay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 South Fairplay Street have a pool?
Yes, 2410 South Fairplay Street has a pool.
Does 2410 South Fairplay Street have accessible units?
No, 2410 South Fairplay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 South Fairplay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 South Fairplay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
