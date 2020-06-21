Amenities

2410 South Fairplay Street Available 06/26/20 Large Aurora Home with Custom Finishes - This home is a must see.

Contractor/Owner has spared no expense in creating a real beauty in Aurora.

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bath.

Gorgeous Hardwood Floors Throughout with New Carpeting & Tiled Bath rooms.

Custom trim work; new energy efficient windows and doors; high efficiency heating furnace; A/C

Living room/Den with Fireplace, Formal Dining room with French door leading to a private deck. Semi finished basement. Minutes from the Light Rail.



YOU NAME IT, THIS HOUSE HAS IT!



FACTS: Built 1972, Forced Air Heat, Central A/C

Utilities: Aurora Water, Xcel Energy

Schools Nearby: Cherry Creek School District, Century Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, Gateway High School



FEATURES: 2600 square feet, Pellet Stove, Tile, Carpet, Vinyl, Wood Flooring, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage



GENERAL: One Small Dog NO CATS NO SMOKING



Submission of an application DOES NOT guaranty acceptance as a tenant. MTHM reserves the right to choose the most qualified tenant from a pool of applicants.



No Pets Allowed



