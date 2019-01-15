All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2392 S Scranton St # 89.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2392 S Scranton St # 89
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM

2392 S Scranton St # 89

2392 South Scranton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2392 South Scranton Way, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Live in a new home! Enjoy maintenance-free living in this luxurious brand new 3-story home located in The Heights! The spacious open kitchen has 42-in. white cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas range. The master suite features a walk-in closet, upgraded bathroom with dual sinks and garden tub. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms. Private fenced side yard. Close to both Iliff and Peoria RTD Light Rail stations. Easy access to Denver Tech Center and downtown Denver. Cherry Creek Schools. Easy access to I-225. Nearby green space, bike trails, golf courses, and restaurants. Just North of Cherry Creek State Park. Owner pays weekly garbage removal and landscaping maintenance/irrigation. Tenant pays electric/gas and water/sewer. Don't miss the opportunity. Sorry no pets. Available November 1st or Sooner. Shorter-Term Leases (6-8 months) available!! Contact New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Dillon today for more information at (303) 332-4529 or Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2392 S Scranton St # 89 have any available units?
2392 S Scranton St # 89 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2392 S Scranton St # 89 have?
Some of 2392 S Scranton St # 89's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2392 S Scranton St # 89 currently offering any rent specials?
2392 S Scranton St # 89 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2392 S Scranton St # 89 pet-friendly?
No, 2392 S Scranton St # 89 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2392 S Scranton St # 89 offer parking?
No, 2392 S Scranton St # 89 does not offer parking.
Does 2392 S Scranton St # 89 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2392 S Scranton St # 89 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2392 S Scranton St # 89 have a pool?
No, 2392 S Scranton St # 89 does not have a pool.
Does 2392 S Scranton St # 89 have accessible units?
No, 2392 S Scranton St # 89 does not have accessible units.
Does 2392 S Scranton St # 89 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2392 S Scranton St # 89 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College