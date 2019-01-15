2392 S Scranton St # 89

Amenities

Live in a new home! Enjoy maintenance-free living in this luxurious brand new 3-story home located in The Heights! The spacious open kitchen has 42-in. white cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas range. The master suite features a walk-in closet, upgraded bathroom with dual sinks and garden tub. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms. Private fenced side yard. Close to both Iliff and Peoria RTD Light Rail stations. Easy access to Denver Tech Center and downtown Denver. Cherry Creek Schools. Easy access to I-225. Nearby green space, bike trails, golf courses, and restaurants. Just North of Cherry Creek State Park. Owner pays weekly garbage removal and landscaping maintenance/irrigation. Tenant pays electric/gas and water/sewer. Don't miss the opportunity. Sorry no pets. Available November 1st or Sooner. Shorter-Term Leases (6-8 months) available!! Contact New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Dillon today for more information at (303) 332-4529 or Dillon@NewAgeRE.com