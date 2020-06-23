All apartments in Aurora
2350 Emporia St
2350 Emporia St

2350 Emporia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2350 Emporia Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large One Bedroom 1 Block from the New Stanley Marketplace Available Immediately!
-Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Stove, Great Location!!
-Spacious & Updated One Bedroom Close to Stapleton

This large 1 bedroom has a gas stove, newer hardwood plank flooring, spacious bedroom, and is updated.

Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent! Resident responsible for gas/electric

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Emporia St have any available units?
2350 Emporia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Emporia St have?
Some of 2350 Emporia St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Emporia St currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Emporia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Emporia St pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Emporia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2350 Emporia St offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Emporia St offers parking.
Does 2350 Emporia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Emporia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Emporia St have a pool?
No, 2350 Emporia St does not have a pool.
Does 2350 Emporia St have accessible units?
No, 2350 Emporia St does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Emporia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Emporia St does not have units with dishwashers.

