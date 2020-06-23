2350 Emporia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large One Bedroom 1 Block from the New Stanley Marketplace Available Immediately!

-Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Stove, Great Location!!

-Spacious & Updated One Bedroom Close to Stapleton



This large 1 bedroom has a gas stove, newer hardwood plank flooring, spacious bedroom, and is updated.



Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent! Resident responsible for gas/electric



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.