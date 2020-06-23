All apartments in Aurora
2340 Geneva St.

2340 Geneva Street · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Geneva Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Great single family home - This 3 bedroom two bath house has living and family room. Hard wood floors if the living room tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in all bedrooms. There is a fully fenced in back yard with a concrete patio.

Tenant will not have use of the garage out back.

(RLNE4638800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Geneva St. have any available units?
2340 Geneva St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Geneva St. have?
Some of 2340 Geneva St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Geneva St. currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Geneva St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Geneva St. pet-friendly?
No, 2340 Geneva St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2340 Geneva St. offer parking?
Yes, 2340 Geneva St. does offer parking.
Does 2340 Geneva St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Geneva St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Geneva St. have a pool?
No, 2340 Geneva St. does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Geneva St. have accessible units?
No, 2340 Geneva St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Geneva St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Geneva St. does not have units with dishwashers.
