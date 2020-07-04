23376 E 5th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8e1d8c0a1 ---- Adorable 2 bed, 2 bath end unit condo in Aurora. Bright and open floor plan with BRAND NEW carpet and flooring throughout. All major kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, central A/C and a covered patio. Property includes a one car detached garage with ample additional spaces. Great location, with easy access to E470 and I70. Water, sewer and trash included! Pets under 25 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Detached One Car Garage Gas Fireplace Stove Washer/Dryer