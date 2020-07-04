All apartments in Aurora
23376 E 5th Pl
23376 E 5th Pl

23376 East 5th Place · No Longer Available
Location

23376 East 5th Place, Aurora, CO 80018
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8e1d8c0a1 ---- Adorable 2 bed, 2 bath end unit condo in Aurora. Bright and open floor plan with BRAND NEW carpet and flooring throughout. All major kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, central A/C and a covered patio. Property includes a one car detached garage with ample additional spaces. Great location, with easy access to E470 and I70. Water, sewer and trash included! Pets under 25 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Detached One Car Garage Gas Fireplace Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23376 E 5th Pl have any available units?
23376 E 5th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23376 E 5th Pl have?
Some of 23376 E 5th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23376 E 5th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
23376 E 5th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23376 E 5th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 23376 E 5th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 23376 E 5th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 23376 E 5th Pl offers parking.
Does 23376 E 5th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23376 E 5th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23376 E 5th Pl have a pool?
No, 23376 E 5th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 23376 E 5th Pl have accessible units?
No, 23376 E 5th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 23376 E 5th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 23376 E 5th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

