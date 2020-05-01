2333 Geneva Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath bungalow with an attached one-car garage and a partially finished basement. Open and bright. Refrigerator and stove. Washer and dryer hookups. Nice block. Fenced yard. Front and back fencing. Available Soon!! No Pets, No smoking! Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. To learn more please email Connie with Heartstone Properties LLC or call at (303) 796-1248. ext 103