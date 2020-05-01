All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2333 Geneva Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2333 Geneva Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2333 Geneva Street

2333 North Geneva Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2333 North Geneva Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath bungalow with an attached one-car garage and a partially finished basement. Open and bright. Refrigerator and stove. Washer and dryer hookups. Nice block. Fenced yard. Front and back fencing. Available Soon!! No Pets, No smoking! Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. To learn more please email Connie with Heartstone Properties LLC or call at (303) 796-1248. ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Geneva Street have any available units?
2333 Geneva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Geneva Street have?
Some of 2333 Geneva Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Geneva Street currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Geneva Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Geneva Street pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Geneva Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2333 Geneva Street offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Geneva Street offers parking.
Does 2333 Geneva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Geneva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Geneva Street have a pool?
No, 2333 Geneva Street does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Geneva Street have accessible units?
No, 2333 Geneva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Geneva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Geneva Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College