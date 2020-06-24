All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22949 E Long Drive

22949 E Long Dr · No Longer Available
Location

22949 E Long Dr, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
22949 E Long Drive Available 02/01/19 Spectacular Heritage Eagle Bend Home - Beautiful single-family home in Heritage Eagle Bend Golf and Gated Community! (Over 45 Age Requirement)

Located on the 10th hole, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch-style home includes a finished walkout basement with built in library and wired surround-sound system.

Main level has open floor plan; Family Room with gas fireplace and built-in surround sound, eat-in Kitchen with center island, main-floor Master with his/her walk-in closets, and private 5-piece bathroom. Relax on the expansive deck overlooking the gorgeous golf course! Finished walkout basement with 8-ft ceiling and Great Room with gas fireplace, guest bedroom, and bonus room. Enjoy maintenance-free exterior, Golf, Pickle, Tennis, Swimming, and more! Call now to schedule your personal tour! (Please note that the Clubhouse is undergoing a $3 Million Dollar renovation in phases from now until June 2019. Access to the clubhouse will have moderations during these phases).

(RLNE3570182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22949 E Long Drive have any available units?
22949 E Long Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22949 E Long Drive have?
Some of 22949 E Long Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22949 E Long Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22949 E Long Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22949 E Long Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22949 E Long Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22949 E Long Drive offer parking?
No, 22949 E Long Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22949 E Long Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22949 E Long Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22949 E Long Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22949 E Long Drive has a pool.
Does 22949 E Long Drive have accessible units?
No, 22949 E Long Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22949 E Long Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22949 E Long Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
