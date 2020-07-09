All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

22448 E Polk Drive

22448 East Polk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22448 East Polk Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This fantastic home in the desirable Saddle Rock Golf Club community has everything you need. Spread out in comfort with 5 bedrooms, 5 and half bathrooms and 5,500 sf of well designed bright and open space. As you enter this luxurious 2-story home, you'll love the dramatic entryway and formal living room with cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace. The family chef will enjoy cooking in the upgraded chef's kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, pantry and breakfast eating area. The main level also has a bedroom/office, half bath and a large raised outside deck for summer BBQs. Making your way downstairs you will find a perfect place for entertaining with a 2nd large family room, an additional bathroom, a mother in law quarters complete with full kitchen, and a Jr. master suite with attached full bathroom, a walk-out sliding glass door leading to a concrete deck with hot tub, and the fully landscaped backyard. Upstairs is the very spacious master suite with attached 5-piece master bathroom and 2 walk-in closets, 2 additional bedrooms with attached full bathroom, and an oversized Loft area. The 3 car garage with several built-in storage racks, washer/dryer are included. Saddle Rock Community Clubhouse with pool, 2 tennis courts, and a basketball court is also included. Top rated Cherry Creek School District, conveniently located to all amenities, easy access to shopping and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22448 E Polk Drive have any available units?
22448 E Polk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22448 E Polk Drive have?
Some of 22448 E Polk Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22448 E Polk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22448 E Polk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22448 E Polk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22448 E Polk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22448 E Polk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22448 E Polk Drive offers parking.
Does 22448 E Polk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22448 E Polk Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22448 E Polk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22448 E Polk Drive has a pool.
Does 22448 E Polk Drive have accessible units?
No, 22448 E Polk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22448 E Polk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22448 E Polk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

