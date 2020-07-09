22448 E Polk Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This fantastic home in the desirable Saddle Rock Golf Club community has everything you need. Spread out in comfort with 5 bedrooms, 5 and half bathrooms and 5,500 sf of well designed bright and open space. As you enter this luxurious 2-story home, you'll love the dramatic entryway and formal living room with cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace. The family chef will enjoy cooking in the upgraded chef's kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, pantry and breakfast eating area. The main level also has a bedroom/office, half bath and a large raised outside deck for summer BBQs. Making your way downstairs you will find a perfect place for entertaining with a 2nd large family room, an additional bathroom, a mother in law quarters complete with full kitchen, and a Jr. master suite with attached full bathroom, a walk-out sliding glass door leading to a concrete deck with hot tub, and the fully landscaped backyard. Upstairs is the very spacious master suite with attached 5-piece master bathroom and 2 walk-in closets, 2 additional bedrooms with attached full bathroom, and an oversized Loft area. The 3 car garage with several built-in storage racks, washer/dryer are included. Saddle Rock Community Clubhouse with pool, 2 tennis courts, and a basketball court is also included. Top rated Cherry Creek School District, conveniently located to all amenities, easy access to shopping and major highways.