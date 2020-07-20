2222 S. Uravan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry pet friendly

Aurora 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Very Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home With Open Floor Plan. 1909 Finished Sq Ft. With Formal Living Room & Finished Room In Basement. Vaulted Ceiling On Main Floor & Large Living Area. Master Bedroom Has Vaulted Ceiling And 4 Piece Master Bathroom. Large& Flat Back Yard. Laundry Room In Basement With Washer & Dryer Included! Medium To Small Dog Only. Sorry, No Cats Or Section 8. Close To Buckley AFB. Qualified Applicant Will Need Minimum Credit Score Of 620 To Apply.



Home is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.- a Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2923617)