21790 E. Jarvis Place

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3 BR/3 BA Home with Open Main Level and 2nd Story Loft! Cherry Creek Schools! Minutes to E-470 and Buckley AFB! - Welcome To East Quincy Highlands! Beautiful Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with Two Story Ceilings in Entry up to Loft Above. Loft Features Large Window and Custom Built-In Shelving. Corner Lot Adjacent to Green Space & Massive Fenced Backyard! Over 1,900 sqft of Finished Living Space and Open throughout Main Level. Mountain Views to Enjoy from your Large Front Porch! Cherry Creek School District (Dakota Ridge Elementary, Sky Vista Middle School And Cherokee Trail High School)!! No Basement.



Trash Included!



Convenient Location just Minutes to E-470 & South Gun Club Road. EZ Access to Southlands Shopping Center And Buckley Air Force Base!



Call to Schedule a Showing of this Beautiful Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



Applicants must have a minimum 640 credit.

Housing Assistance Not Accepted

No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.

Small Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Small Pets Considered under 30lbs, with Pet Fee and Pet Rent.

LIMIT ONE PET



This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



