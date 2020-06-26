All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 21790 E. Jarvis Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
21790 E. Jarvis Place
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:36 PM

21790 E. Jarvis Place

21790 East Jarvis Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21790 East Jarvis Place, Aurora, CO 80018

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 BR/3 BA Home with Open Main Level and 2nd Story Loft! Cherry Creek Schools! Minutes to E-470 and Buckley AFB! - Welcome To East Quincy Highlands! Beautiful Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with Two Story Ceilings in Entry up to Loft Above. Loft Features Large Window and Custom Built-In Shelving. Corner Lot Adjacent to Green Space & Massive Fenced Backyard! Over 1,900 sqft of Finished Living Space and Open throughout Main Level. Mountain Views to Enjoy from your Large Front Porch! Cherry Creek School District (Dakota Ridge Elementary, Sky Vista Middle School And Cherokee Trail High School)!! No Basement.

Trash Included!

Convenient Location just Minutes to E-470 & South Gun Club Road. EZ Access to Southlands Shopping Center And Buckley Air Force Base!

Call to Schedule a Showing of this Beautiful Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy at 720.435.1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

Applicants must have a minimum 640 credit.
Housing Assistance Not Accepted
No Criminal Background, Negative Rental History or Evictions.
Small Pets Approved On a Case by Case Basis - Small Pets Considered under 30lbs, with Pet Fee and Pet Rent.
LIMIT ONE PET

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE4994433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21790 E. Jarvis Place have any available units?
21790 E. Jarvis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 21790 E. Jarvis Place currently offering any rent specials?
21790 E. Jarvis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21790 E. Jarvis Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 21790 E. Jarvis Place is pet friendly.
Does 21790 E. Jarvis Place offer parking?
No, 21790 E. Jarvis Place does not offer parking.
Does 21790 E. Jarvis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21790 E. Jarvis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21790 E. Jarvis Place have a pool?
No, 21790 E. Jarvis Place does not have a pool.
Does 21790 E. Jarvis Place have accessible units?
No, 21790 E. Jarvis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21790 E. Jarvis Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21790 E. Jarvis Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21790 E. Jarvis Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 21790 E. Jarvis Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College