Last updated September 27 2019 at 8:34 AM

201 Kalispell

201 Kalispell Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 Kalispell Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We are renting our 2-bed, 2-bath condo with a bonus room for your own workspace. Furnished with vibrant dcor and furniture and decorated with great personal touches that will make it feel like home. Enjoy our balcony with a view perfect for the local new years eve fireworks show, and park your car in the attached, covered garage with your own reserved spot, which comes in handy in the winter time. We recently renovated our condo with laminate flooring, modern kitchen cabinets, and an open floor plan to give it a spacious feel. The master suite comes with two closets and an attached bath, and our kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, utensils and pots and pans. Our kitchen appliances include an oven, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Other appliances include a widescreen television, washing machine, and dryer. We hope youll choose to make your home with us this fall and winter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Kalispell have any available units?
201 Kalispell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Kalispell have?
Some of 201 Kalispell's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Kalispell currently offering any rent specials?
201 Kalispell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Kalispell pet-friendly?
No, 201 Kalispell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 201 Kalispell offer parking?
Yes, 201 Kalispell offers parking.
Does 201 Kalispell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Kalispell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Kalispell have a pool?
No, 201 Kalispell does not have a pool.
Does 201 Kalispell have accessible units?
No, 201 Kalispell does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Kalispell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Kalispell has units with dishwashers.
