201 Kalispell

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave furnished

We are renting our 2-bed, 2-bath condo with a bonus room for your own workspace. Furnished with vibrant dcor and furniture and decorated with great personal touches that will make it feel like home. Enjoy our balcony with a view perfect for the local new years eve fireworks show, and park your car in the attached, covered garage with your own reserved spot, which comes in handy in the winter time. We recently renovated our condo with laminate flooring, modern kitchen cabinets, and an open floor plan to give it a spacious feel. The master suite comes with two closets and an attached bath, and our kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, utensils and pots and pans. Our kitchen appliances include an oven, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Other appliances include a widescreen television, washing machine, and dryer. We hope youll choose to make your home with us this fall and winter!