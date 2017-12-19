All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 19993 E. Kent Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
19993 E. Kent Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

19993 E. Kent Dr

19993 East Kent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19993 East Kent Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Cozy 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, corner house curb appeal.This 1,578 square foot house sits on a 7,449 square foot lot and was built in 1986.
Nearby schools include Sunrise Elementary School, Dakota Valley Elementary School and Aurora Frontier K-8 School. The closest grocery stores are Healthy Juices & Nutritional Products, Madelyns Market LLC and 11 Serenity. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Starbucks and 7-Eleven. Nearby restaurants include Quiznos, Subway and Wendy's. 19993 E Kent Dr is near Flanders Park, Meadowood Park and Kalispell Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. 19993 E Kent Dr is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure.
3 bed, 3 bath, built in 1986, last sold for 180,00 in 2002

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19993 E. Kent Dr have any available units?
19993 E. Kent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 19993 E. Kent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19993 E. Kent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19993 E. Kent Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19993 E. Kent Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 19993 E. Kent Dr offer parking?
No, 19993 E. Kent Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19993 E. Kent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19993 E. Kent Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19993 E. Kent Dr have a pool?
No, 19993 E. Kent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19993 E. Kent Dr have accessible units?
No, 19993 E. Kent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19993 E. Kent Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19993 E. Kent Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19993 E. Kent Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19993 E. Kent Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College