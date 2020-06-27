19962 E Jarvis Place

Amenities

Three bedroom, 3 bath ranch-style home with a 2 car attached garage and a finished basement. New paint and carpet through out. Spacious kitchen wtih refrigerator, stove and dishwasher large enough for eating space. Located on a cul-de-sac. Swamp cooler with vents for each bedroom. Great room area on the main floor with a wood burning fireplace. Family room in located in the basement, as well as the laundry area. Cherry Creek shcools make this a desired community. Close to E-470 and the Southlands mall and easy comutte to Buckley Air Force base. One and half year lease. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103 Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.