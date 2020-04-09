All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1995 South Peoria Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1995 South Peoria Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1995 South Peoria Street

1995 South Peoria Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Village East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1995 South Peoria Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!

An excellent value on this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with 1382 square feet. This unit features a large basement with a washer and dryer included. There is fresh paint throughout the unit.

The main floor features a kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. There is a dining area, living room, half bath and a back patio. The home features 2 covered carport spaces as well. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home feeds into Ponderosa, Prairie and Overland High School. All part of the wonderful Cherry Creek School District.

The home features easy access to I-225 and the new light rail to DIA and downtown. Shopping and restaurants are nearby. This townhome is a wonderful value.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water, sewer and trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - None
Parking - 2 covered parking spots
Basement - Partially Finished
School District - Cherry Creek

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 South Peoria Street have any available units?
1995 South Peoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1995 South Peoria Street have?
Some of 1995 South Peoria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 South Peoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
1995 South Peoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 South Peoria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1995 South Peoria Street is pet friendly.
Does 1995 South Peoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 1995 South Peoria Street offers parking.
Does 1995 South Peoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1995 South Peoria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 South Peoria Street have a pool?
No, 1995 South Peoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 1995 South Peoria Street have accessible units?
No, 1995 South Peoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 South Peoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1995 South Peoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAurora 2 Bedroom Apartments
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Apartments
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College