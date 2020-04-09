1995 South Peoria Street

Amenities
Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!
An excellent value on this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with 1382 square feet. This unit features a large basement with a washer and dryer included. There is fresh paint throughout the unit.
The main floor features a kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. There is a dining area, living room, half bath and a back patio. The home features 2 covered carport spaces as well. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home feeds into Ponderosa, Prairie and Overland High School. All part of the wonderful Cherry Creek School District.
The home features easy access to I-225 and the new light rail to DIA and downtown. Shopping and restaurants are nearby. This townhome is a wonderful value.
Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water, sewer and trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - None
Parking - 2 covered parking spots
Basement - Partially Finished
School District - Cherry Creek
