1995 South Peoria Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!



An excellent value on this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome with 1382 square feet. This unit features a large basement with a washer and dryer included. There is fresh paint throughout the unit.



The main floor features a kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. There is a dining area, living room, half bath and a back patio. The home features 2 covered carport spaces as well. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home feeds into Ponderosa, Prairie and Overland High School. All part of the wonderful Cherry Creek School District.



The home features easy access to I-225 and the new light rail to DIA and downtown. Shopping and restaurants are nearby. This townhome is a wonderful value.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water, sewer and trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - None

Parking - 2 covered parking spots

Basement - Partially Finished

School District - Cherry Creek



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings

Contact us to schedule a showing.