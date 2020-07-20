All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue

19698 East Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19698 East Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue Available 06/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath In Seven Hills!! Cherry Creek Schools!!! - You Will Love to Come Home to this 1,733 Sq Ft. 2-Car Garage Home. Hard Wood Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Tons of Natural Light, Updates in Bathroom, Beautiful New Floors in Master Bedroom, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Wonderful Family Room with Fire Place, Central Air Conditioning and Tons of Extra Storage Space. Enjoy the Wonderful Colorado Weather in the Spacious Back Yard with Great Deck. Located in Seven Hills Neighborhood, Arrowhead Elementary, Horizon Middle, and Eaglecrest High Schools. For more information and to set up a showing please call Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email him at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE3187619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue have any available units?
19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue have?
Some of 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19698 E. Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
