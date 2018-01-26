All apartments in Aurora
19682 E Harvard Drive
19682 E Harvard Drive

19682 East Harvard Drive
Location

19682 East Harvard Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Watch the walkthrough video here: https://youtu.be/c3Slwa_oMGc To book a showing please visit: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery Don't miss this terrific 4 bedroom home with a large fenced yard. The house features a total of 4 bedrooms (3 upstairs, + one in the basement) along with 3 1/2 baths. Nice open flow on the main floor for entertaining from the family room through the dining room into the kitchen. Amazing LG washer/dryer w/ pedestals are included. There is a nice patio out back with a very large backyard that is fully fenced. Pets considered with $250 pet deposit/pet. The basement has a bedroom with a closet & egress window along with an extra 3/4 bath. There is also room to set up additional furniture in the basement + storage. This is a terrific area with a brand new recreation center almost complete. Within walking distance to the plains conservation center & close to Buckley Air Force Base shops and restaurants. NOW SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19682 E Harvard Drive have any available units?
19682 E Harvard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19682 E Harvard Drive have?
Some of 19682 E Harvard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19682 E Harvard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19682 E Harvard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19682 E Harvard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19682 E Harvard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19682 E Harvard Drive offer parking?
No, 19682 E Harvard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19682 E Harvard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19682 E Harvard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19682 E Harvard Drive have a pool?
No, 19682 E Harvard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19682 E Harvard Drive have accessible units?
No, 19682 E Harvard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19682 E Harvard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19682 E Harvard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
