19682 E Harvard Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Watch the walkthrough video here: https://youtu.be/c3Slwa_oMGc To book a showing please visit: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery Don't miss this terrific 4 bedroom home with a large fenced yard. The house features a total of 4 bedrooms (3 upstairs, + one in the basement) along with 3 1/2 baths. Nice open flow on the main floor for entertaining from the family room through the dining room into the kitchen. Amazing LG washer/dryer w/ pedestals are included. There is a nice patio out back with a very large backyard that is fully fenced. Pets considered with $250 pet deposit/pet. The basement has a bedroom with a closet & egress window along with an extra 3/4 bath. There is also room to set up additional furniture in the basement + storage. This is a terrific area with a brand new recreation center almost complete. Within walking distance to the plains conservation center & close to Buckley Air Force Base shops and restaurants. NOW SHOWING.