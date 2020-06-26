19605 E Princeton Pl

Amenities

pet friendly garage game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities game room parking garage pet friendly

Clean 3 Bedroom 2 car Garage Property Ready NOW - Welcome Home!

This newly listed property is Clean and READY NOW!

Three Bedroom One & a half bathrooms

Two living spaces to watch TV and or Game Room

New Carpet

New Paint

2 Car Garage

Great School district

Fenced Yard

This is a smoke FREE and vape FREE property.

All adults must complete an application

2 Dogs allowed non-aggressive ***NO CATS**

www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com

For Questions please text me at 720-618-1324



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4985764)