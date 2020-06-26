All apartments in Aurora
19605 E Princeton Pl

19605 East Princeton Place · No Longer Available
Location

19605 East Princeton Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
carpet
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 car Garage Property Ready NOW - Welcome Home!
This newly listed property is Clean and READY NOW!
Three Bedroom One & a half bathrooms
Two living spaces to watch TV and or Game Room
New Carpet
New Paint
2 Car Garage
Great School district
Fenced Yard
This is a smoke FREE and vape FREE property.
All adults must complete an application
2 Dogs allowed non-aggressive ***NO CATS**
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com
For Questions please text me at 720-618-1324

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

