19543 East Dickenson Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Available now. Beautiful master suite has vaulted ceilings, 5 piece master bath, and a large walk-in closet. Granite countertops. Kitchen has double ovens and granite with lots of storage w/ pantry. One bedroom downstairs can be used as a study and it has an attached 3/4 bath. New light fixtures. Large 3 car garage. Washer/dryer included. Large fenced in backyard. Central air. Surround sound downstairs and in the master. On a corner lot. Two full baths upstairs, and a 3/4 bath down. Owner prefers a long-term lease. Very big unfinished basement with covered insulation. Trash included. Schools nearby. Owner pays HOA. $55 application fee per adult. $7/month P/R fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow. Pet Policy: Owner may consider any pets on a case-by-case basis. Sorry no SEC 8. IMPORTANT Schedule a showing by copying & pasting this link to your web browser: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery