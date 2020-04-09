All apartments in Aurora
19543 East Dickenson Plaza
19543 East Dickenson Plaza

19543 East Dickenson Place · No Longer Available
Location

19543 East Dickenson Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Available now. Beautiful master suite has vaulted ceilings, 5 piece master bath, and a large walk-in closet. Granite countertops. Kitchen has double ovens and granite with lots of storage w/ pantry. One bedroom downstairs can be used as a study and it has an attached 3/4 bath. New light fixtures. Large 3 car garage. Washer/dryer included. Large fenced in backyard. Central air. Surround sound downstairs and in the master. On a corner lot. Two full baths upstairs, and a 3/4 bath down. Owner prefers a long-term lease. Very big unfinished basement with covered insulation. Trash included. Schools nearby. Owner pays HOA. $55 application fee per adult. $7/month P/R fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow. Pet Policy: Owner may consider any pets on a case-by-case basis. Sorry no SEC 8. IMPORTANT Schedule a showing by copying & pasting this link to your web browser: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19543 East Dickenson Plaza have any available units?
19543 East Dickenson Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19543 East Dickenson Plaza have?
Some of 19543 East Dickenson Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19543 East Dickenson Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
19543 East Dickenson Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19543 East Dickenson Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 19543 East Dickenson Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 19543 East Dickenson Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 19543 East Dickenson Plaza offers parking.
Does 19543 East Dickenson Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19543 East Dickenson Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19543 East Dickenson Plaza have a pool?
No, 19543 East Dickenson Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 19543 East Dickenson Plaza have accessible units?
No, 19543 East Dickenson Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 19543 East Dickenson Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 19543 East Dickenson Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
