All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1950 Eagle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1950 Eagle St
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

1950 Eagle St

1950 Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1950 Eagle Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Aurora - MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 207783

1950 Eagle St #A- 850 square foot 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in 4-plex, private entrance, open living room, kitchen with eating space, dishwasher, full sized washer and dryer hookups, brand new wood vinyl flooring, off street parking, common yard, water and trash paid, Minutes from Fitzsimons and University of Colorado Health Sciences Center $1150 rent, Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207783
Property Id 207783

(RLNE5480126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Eagle St have any available units?
1950 Eagle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Eagle St have?
Some of 1950 Eagle St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Eagle St currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Eagle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Eagle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 Eagle St is pet friendly.
Does 1950 Eagle St offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Eagle St offers parking.
Does 1950 Eagle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 Eagle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Eagle St have a pool?
No, 1950 Eagle St does not have a pool.
Does 1950 Eagle St have accessible units?
No, 1950 Eagle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Eagle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 Eagle St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College