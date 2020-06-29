Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher dogs allowed parking some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom in Aurora - MUST SEE!! - Property Id: 207783



1950 Eagle St #A- 850 square foot 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in 4-plex, private entrance, open living room, kitchen with eating space, dishwasher, full sized washer and dryer hookups, brand new wood vinyl flooring, off street parking, common yard, water and trash paid, Minutes from Fitzsimons and University of Colorado Health Sciences Center $1150 rent, Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207783

Property Id 207783



(RLNE5480126)