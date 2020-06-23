19226 E. Carolina Place #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Like New 2 Bedroom Townhome In Louisiana Purchase II - You don't want to miss this beautiful townhouse! Spacious end unit with new paint and upgraded flooring. Living room is bright and opens to the dining area and kitchen. Lots of natural light! Kitchen is nice size with huge pantry. There is a guest bathroom on this floor as well. Upstairs has two master bedrooms. The large bedroom on the front of the house has large closet and full bathroom. The second bedroom is also spacious with a large walk in closet and full bathroom as well. Washer and dryer are included and upstairs. Small unfinished area in the basement and a 2 car garage! The complex offers a swimming pool and tennis court. Minutes from Buckley AFB and E-470! To schedule a showing, call 720.697.0716 or email Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally managed by Stars & Stripes Homes Inc.- a Colorado property management and real estate company.

