Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
19226 E. Carolina Place #101
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

19226 E. Carolina Place #101

19226 East Carolina Place · No Longer Available
Location

19226 East Carolina Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Like New 2 Bedroom Townhome In Louisiana Purchase II - You don't want to miss this beautiful townhouse! Spacious end unit with new paint and upgraded flooring. Living room is bright and opens to the dining area and kitchen. Lots of natural light! Kitchen is nice size with huge pantry. There is a guest bathroom on this floor as well. Upstairs has two master bedrooms. The large bedroom on the front of the house has large closet and full bathroom. The second bedroom is also spacious with a large walk in closet and full bathroom as well. Washer and dryer are included and upstairs. Small unfinished area in the basement and a 2 car garage! The complex offers a swimming pool and tennis court. Minutes from Buckley AFB and E-470! To schedule a showing, call 720.697.0716 or email Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally managed by Stars & Stripes Homes Inc.- a Colorado property management and real estate company.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 have any available units?
19226 E. Carolina Place #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 have?
Some of 19226 E. Carolina Place #101's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 currently offering any rent specials?
19226 E. Carolina Place #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 is pet friendly.
Does 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 offer parking?
Yes, 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 offers parking.
Does 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 have a pool?
Yes, 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 has a pool.
Does 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 have accessible units?
No, 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19226 E. Carolina Place #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

