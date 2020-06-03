19136 E Milan Circle

Amenities

19136 E Milan Cir - **LEASING SPECIAL! MOVE IN BY 10/5, AND PAY ONLY 1/2 FIRST MONTH'S RENT!**



Welcome home!! This inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, front-to-back tri-level home in Hampden Hills is just right!



Large windows and vaulted ceilings really let the natural sunlight flow in, and the open floorplan allows for easy entertaining.



The beautiful eat-in kitchen is sure to please! Features include updated lighting, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances! There is also a deck built just off the kitchen, that's perfect for enjoying the fresh Colorado air.



Upstairs you'll find the spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom, as well as a 2nd bedroom.



Downstairs, there is a third bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, and a second living room with a wood burning fireplace, and a walk-out to the back patio.



Sorry, no cats.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs .



No Cats Allowed



