Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

19136 E Milan Circle

19136 East Milan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19136 East Milan Circle, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
19136 E Milan Cir - **LEASING SPECIAL! MOVE IN BY 10/5, AND PAY ONLY 1/2 FIRST MONTH'S RENT!**

Welcome home!! This inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, front-to-back tri-level home in Hampden Hills is just right!

Large windows and vaulted ceilings really let the natural sunlight flow in, and the open floorplan allows for easy entertaining.

The beautiful eat-in kitchen is sure to please! Features include updated lighting, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances! There is also a deck built just off the kitchen, that's perfect for enjoying the fresh Colorado air.

Upstairs you'll find the spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom, as well as a 2nd bedroom.

Downstairs, there is a third bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, and a second living room with a wood burning fireplace, and a walk-out to the back patio.

Sorry, no cats.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs .

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5056297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19136 E Milan Circle have any available units?
19136 E Milan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19136 E Milan Circle have?
Some of 19136 E Milan Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19136 E Milan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19136 E Milan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19136 E Milan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 19136 E Milan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 19136 E Milan Circle offer parking?
No, 19136 E Milan Circle does not offer parking.
Does 19136 E Milan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19136 E Milan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19136 E Milan Circle have a pool?
No, 19136 E Milan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19136 E Milan Circle have accessible units?
No, 19136 E Milan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19136 E Milan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 19136 E Milan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
