1913 South Hannibal Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 9:20 PM

1913 South Hannibal Street

1913 South Hannibal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1913 South Hannibal Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #937495.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Chambers Ridge will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include walk-in closets, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, skylights, and washer and dryer hookups. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and many shopping/dining options.

Nearby schools include Cimarron Elementary School, Horizon Community Middle School, and Rangeview High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #937495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 South Hannibal Street have any available units?
1913 South Hannibal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 South Hannibal Street have?
Some of 1913 South Hannibal Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 South Hannibal Street currently offering any rent specials?
1913 South Hannibal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 South Hannibal Street pet-friendly?
No, 1913 South Hannibal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1913 South Hannibal Street offer parking?
Yes, 1913 South Hannibal Street offers parking.
Does 1913 South Hannibal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 South Hannibal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 South Hannibal Street have a pool?
No, 1913 South Hannibal Street does not have a pool.
Does 1913 South Hannibal Street have accessible units?
No, 1913 South Hannibal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 South Hannibal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 South Hannibal Street has units with dishwashers.
