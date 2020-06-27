1913 South Hannibal Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #937495.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Chambers Ridge will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include walk-in closets, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, skylights, and washer and dryer hookups. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and many shopping/dining options.



Nearby schools include Cimarron Elementary School, Horizon Community Middle School, and Rangeview High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #937495.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.