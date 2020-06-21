All apartments in Aurora
Location

1900 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1900 Kingston St · Avail. now

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Nice house walking distance to University Medical Center! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There are hardwood floors in the kitchen, cabinets are oak and nice. It also has a fenced backyard. There's a one-car detached garage that can be used for storage of vehicles and few personal items only. The house is located close to grocery stores, coffee shops, great restaurants, and excellent bike lanes. It's also close to Anschutz Medical Center, Children's Hospital, VA hospital, and minutes from the new light rail. Easy access to I-70, DIA and Downtown Denver!

The house is now ready for move in. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $1795 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1720 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.

For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 for a faster response. Send us an inquiry via email to get a link of all our listings and meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC via Youtube video.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3932271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Kingston St have any available units?
1900 Kingston St has a unit available for $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Kingston St have?
Some of 1900 Kingston St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Kingston St currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Kingston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Kingston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Kingston St is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Kingston St offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Kingston St does offer parking.
Does 1900 Kingston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Kingston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Kingston St have a pool?
No, 1900 Kingston St does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Kingston St have accessible units?
No, 1900 Kingston St does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Kingston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Kingston St does not have units with dishwashers.
