1900 Kingston St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Nice house walking distance to University Medical Center! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There are hardwood floors in the kitchen, cabinets are oak and nice. It also has a fenced backyard. There's a one-car detached garage that can be used for storage of vehicles and few personal items only. The house is located close to grocery stores, coffee shops, great restaurants, and excellent bike lanes. It's also close to Anschutz Medical Center, Children's Hospital, VA hospital, and minutes from the new light rail. Easy access to I-70, DIA and Downtown Denver!



The house is now ready for move in. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $1795 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1720 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.



*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.



Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.



For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 for a faster response. Send us an inquiry via email to get a link of all our listings and meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC via Youtube video.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3932271)