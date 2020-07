Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Facing the Greenbelt, this newer, well maintained and spacious townhome will make a fabulous home.



A tandem 2 car garage with tons of extra storage, high ceilings, newer appliances and a light open floor plan are just a few of the wonderful features that make this home a gem.



You will enjoy fantastic views out of the Master BR, a wonderful community pool and a convenient location for an easy commute.



Call 720-443-1768 to set a showing. You won't be disappointed!