18631 E. Columbia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Kelly Creek, South Aurora, Cherry Creek Schools - This Kelly Creek home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Large Living room and cozy family room. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and additional space for breakfast table or storage. Formal dining room is just to the right of the kitchen. Master Bedroom on the Upper Floor and additional room on the lower floor. Laundry room w/ storage adjacent to large bedroom on lower level. Great natural light from the windows and beautiful floors. Large Master bath. Master Bedroom has plenty of room and lots of closet storage. Nice backyard with patio and deck. 1-car attached garage. No Section 8.



Cherry Creek School District! EZ access to E-470, Buckley Air Force Base and Seven Hills Shopping. Call for a showing today! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 .



This home is professionally managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



(RLNE4997897)