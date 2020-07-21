All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

18631 E. Columbia Avenue

18631 E Columbia Pl · No Longer Available
Location

18631 E Columbia Pl, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Kelly Creek, South Aurora, Cherry Creek Schools - This Kelly Creek home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Large Living room and cozy family room. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and additional space for breakfast table or storage. Formal dining room is just to the right of the kitchen. Master Bedroom on the Upper Floor and additional room on the lower floor. Laundry room w/ storage adjacent to large bedroom on lower level. Great natural light from the windows and beautiful floors. Large Master bath. Master Bedroom has plenty of room and lots of closet storage. Nice backyard with patio and deck. 1-car attached garage. No Section 8.

Cherry Creek School District! EZ access to E-470, Buckley Air Force Base and Seven Hills Shopping. Call for a showing today! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 .

This home is professionally managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE4997897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18631 E. Columbia Avenue have any available units?
18631 E. Columbia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18631 E. Columbia Avenue have?
Some of 18631 E. Columbia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18631 E. Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18631 E. Columbia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18631 E. Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18631 E. Columbia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18631 E. Columbia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18631 E. Columbia Avenue offers parking.
Does 18631 E. Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18631 E. Columbia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18631 E. Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 18631 E. Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18631 E. Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18631 E. Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18631 E. Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18631 E. Columbia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
