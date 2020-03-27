All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:36 AM

186 S Fraser Ct

186 South Fraser Court · No Longer Available
Location

186 South Fraser Court, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice, newer 2 story in Aurora with new carpet. It's near Aurora City Government, Aurora City Park, Light Rail, Bus Lines and next to the trail system.

It's a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story with attached 2 car garage.

Available July 15, 2019 on an a lease to May 31, 2020.

CityScape Real Estate, LLC is a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) and an Accredited Business of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

CityScape Real Estate, LLC manages property all over the Denver Metro Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

