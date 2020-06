Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house boasts 2332 square feer with three bedrooms on the upper level with master pass through to full bath, Nice wood floors, Large family room with wood burning stove, new interior paint, Large living area and Dining room. A very spacious backyard. Located near Arkansas Elementary School and Mrachek Middle School. Nearby parks are Highland Hollows and Great Plains Park. Next to Massino's Pizza and Pasta, Twisted Burgers and Burritos, among many others.