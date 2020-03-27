All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 11 2019 at 12:06 AM

1832 South Pagosa Way

1832 South Pagosa Way · No Longer Available
Location

1832 South Pagosa Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #939364.

Enjoy a low maintenance 3 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with NO SHARED WALLS in highly desirable Deer Point Villag.

Sunny location in the community surrounded by mature trees in a peaceful, private setting. Spacious great room with wood burning fireplace that opens to the kitchen. Kitchen features tile floors, plenty of cabinet space, and flows into dining space. Wonderful flex space at the end of the kitchen for an office space or craft nook. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with abundant closet space and updated master bathroom with skylight. Secondary bedrooms share a full bath, and 1/2 bath on main floor. Two car detached garage is a short distance from unit.

Enjoy outdoor space with a private, fenced patio. Central air, newer exterior paint, roof and skylight recently replaced. Convenient location only 10 minutes to Buckley AFB, 15 minutes to Anschutz Medical Center, and easy access to highways, restaurants, and shopping. ..simply a great place to call home!

1 dog up to 40 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 South Pagosa Way have any available units?
1832 South Pagosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 South Pagosa Way have?
Some of 1832 South Pagosa Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 South Pagosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
1832 South Pagosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 South Pagosa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 South Pagosa Way is pet friendly.
Does 1832 South Pagosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 1832 South Pagosa Way offers parking.
Does 1832 South Pagosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 South Pagosa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 South Pagosa Way have a pool?
No, 1832 South Pagosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 1832 South Pagosa Way have accessible units?
No, 1832 South Pagosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 South Pagosa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 South Pagosa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
