1832 South Pagosa Way

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #939364.



Enjoy a low maintenance 3 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with NO SHARED WALLS in highly desirable Deer Point Villag.



Sunny location in the community surrounded by mature trees in a peaceful, private setting. Spacious great room with wood burning fireplace that opens to the kitchen. Kitchen features tile floors, plenty of cabinet space, and flows into dining space. Wonderful flex space at the end of the kitchen for an office space or craft nook. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with abundant closet space and updated master bathroom with skylight. Secondary bedrooms share a full bath, and 1/2 bath on main floor. Two car detached garage is a short distance from unit.



Enjoy outdoor space with a private, fenced patio. Central air, newer exterior paint, roof and skylight recently replaced. Convenient location only 10 minutes to Buckley AFB, 15 minutes to Anschutz Medical Center, and easy access to highways, restaurants, and shopping. ..simply a great place to call home!



1 dog up to 40 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



