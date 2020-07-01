1813 Pitkin Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Charming 2BR/3BA Townhome in Deer Pointe Village! Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level! EZ Access to I225 & E470! - Welcome to Deer Pointe Village! Perfect 2 BR/3BA Townhome Conveniently Located in the Heart of Aurora. Beautiful Picture Window Floods the Main Level with Tons of Natural Light. Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room Adds to the Bright and Open Living and Dining Room Areas. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level. Kitchen Features Lots of Cabinet Space & Bonus Eat-In Kitchen Area, In Addition to a Separate Dining Room. Newer Front Load Washer and Dryer Included! Half Bath and Coat Closet Round Out the Main Level. Master Bedroom with En Suite Bathroom Featuring Large Tub and Skylight. Cute Backyard with Small Deck and Grass Yard. Two-Car Detached Garage Included with Rental. Additional Outdoor Parking Available with Approved Parking Passes Provided by the Community.



Trash Dumpsters Available for Residents.



Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Monthly Pet Rent. No Cats Please.



EZ access to I 225 & E470. Convenient Location near Buckley Air Force Base, UC Health, Anschutz Medical Campus and Children's Hospital! Don't miss out on this cute home! Call Thuy today at 720-435-1777 or email at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



No criminal background

Preferred credit score greater than 620

Income at least three times the monthly rent



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5210131)