Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1813 Pitkin Circle

1813 South Pitkin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1813 South Pitkin Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2BR/3BA Townhome in Deer Pointe Village! Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level! EZ Access to I225 & E470! - Welcome to Deer Pointe Village! Perfect 2 BR/3BA Townhome Conveniently Located in the Heart of Aurora. Beautiful Picture Window Floods the Main Level with Tons of Natural Light. Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room Adds to the Bright and Open Living and Dining Room Areas. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level. Kitchen Features Lots of Cabinet Space & Bonus Eat-In Kitchen Area, In Addition to a Separate Dining Room. Newer Front Load Washer and Dryer Included! Half Bath and Coat Closet Round Out the Main Level. Master Bedroom with En Suite Bathroom Featuring Large Tub and Skylight. Cute Backyard with Small Deck and Grass Yard. Two-Car Detached Garage Included with Rental. Additional Outdoor Parking Available with Approved Parking Passes Provided by the Community.

Trash Dumpsters Available for Residents.

Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Monthly Pet Rent. No Cats Please.

EZ access to I 225 & E470. Convenient Location near Buckley Air Force Base, UC Health, Anschutz Medical Campus and Children's Hospital! Don't miss out on this cute home! Call Thuy today at 720-435-1777 or email at Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

No criminal background
Preferred credit score greater than 620
Income at least three times the monthly rent

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5210131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Pitkin Circle have any available units?
1813 Pitkin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Pitkin Circle have?
Some of 1813 Pitkin Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Pitkin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Pitkin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Pitkin Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Pitkin Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Pitkin Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Pitkin Circle offers parking.
Does 1813 Pitkin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 Pitkin Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Pitkin Circle have a pool?
No, 1813 Pitkin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Pitkin Circle have accessible units?
No, 1813 Pitkin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Pitkin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Pitkin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

