Aurora, CO
18053 East Ohio Ave #102
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

18053 East Ohio Ave #102

18053 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18053 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
Large Ground Level 3 Bed Condo Near Buckley Air Force Base!! - This apartment features large bedrooms, and tons of space, this unit is ready for immediate move-in. Boasting fresh paint and new sliding glass doors. The kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of counter space. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room which is rounded off by a fireplace and balcony. Wait until you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features a giant closet and private bathroom with shower. Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, and numerous RTD routes.

This aparmtnet is pet-friendly for 1 dog under 25lbs/non-aggressive breed and is Smoke-Free. $1,850/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: water, trash, and sewer are included. Electricity is billed separately.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Section 8 welcome
Call today this apartment will not last !!
720-673-4882

(RLNE5638189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 have any available units?
18053 East Ohio Ave #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 have?
Some of 18053 East Ohio Ave #102's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 currently offering any rent specials?
18053 East Ohio Ave #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 is pet friendly.
Does 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 offer parking?
No, 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 does not offer parking.
Does 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 have a pool?
Yes, 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 has a pool.
Does 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 have accessible units?
No, 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18053 East Ohio Ave #102 does not have units with dishwashers.

