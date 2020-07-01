18053 East Ohio Ave #102

Amenities

Large Ground Level 3 Bed Condo Near Buckley Air Force Base!! - This apartment features large bedrooms, and tons of space, this unit is ready for immediate move-in. Boasting fresh paint and new sliding glass doors. The kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of counter space. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room which is rounded off by a fireplace and balcony. Wait until you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features a giant closet and private bathroom with shower. Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, and numerous RTD routes.



This aparmtnet is pet-friendly for 1 dog under 25lbs/non-aggressive breed and is Smoke-Free. $1,850/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: water, trash, and sewer are included. Electricity is billed separately.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



Section 8 welcome

Call today this apartment will not last !!

720-673-4882



(RLNE5638189)