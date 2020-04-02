All apartments in Aurora
18043 Ohio Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

18043 Ohio Ave

18043 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18043 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
pool
**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** This welcoming home is bright and clean and boasts a wood-burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Big bedrooms, open floor plan, all in a great community. In-unit laundry, and extra storage off the patio.

The community swimming pool and outdoor playground are a short walk away. Conveniently located just blocks away from public transportation, restaurants, and groceries.

No smoking, no pets. 12-month lease. Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

