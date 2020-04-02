18043 Ohio Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 playground pool

**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** This welcoming home is bright and clean and boasts a wood-burning fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Big bedrooms, open floor plan, all in a great community. In-unit laundry, and extra storage off the patio.



The community swimming pool and outdoor playground are a short walk away. Conveniently located just blocks away from public transportation, restaurants, and groceries.



No smoking, no pets. 12-month lease. Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.