17985 E Bethany Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

In Briarwood with brand new carpet, laminate flooring and fresh paint! The kitchen has hardwood flooring, a stainless steel cooktop and microwave. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. There is also an additional fireplace in the family room. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs with an additional bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room in the lower level. Over 1500 finished sq. feet and a 2 car garage. Close to bike paths, shopping and entertainment, Cherry Creek State Park and the new VA hospital.