17985 E Bethany Dr
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

17985 E Bethany Dr

17985 East Bethany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17985 East Bethany Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In Briarwood with brand new carpet, laminate flooring and fresh paint! The kitchen has hardwood flooring, a stainless steel cooktop and microwave. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. There is also an additional fireplace in the family room. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs with an additional bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room in the lower level. Over 1500 finished sq. feet and a 2 car garage. Close to bike paths, shopping and entertainment, Cherry Creek State Park and the new VA hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17985 E Bethany Dr have any available units?
17985 E Bethany Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17985 E Bethany Dr have?
Some of 17985 E Bethany Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17985 E Bethany Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17985 E Bethany Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17985 E Bethany Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17985 E Bethany Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17985 E Bethany Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17985 E Bethany Dr offers parking.
Does 17985 E Bethany Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17985 E Bethany Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17985 E Bethany Dr have a pool?
No, 17985 E Bethany Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17985 E Bethany Dr have accessible units?
No, 17985 E Bethany Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17985 E Bethany Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17985 E Bethany Dr has units with dishwashers.

