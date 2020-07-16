All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17885 E. Bethany Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17885 E. Bethany Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

17885 E. Bethany Place

17885 East Bethany Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17885 East Bethany Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 Bedroom 1 bath Home for rent in Aurora Knolls - To schedule a showing: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/4afe349b-de13-400b-89a9-783745549086

This is a wonderful home located in Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights. It is a great rental for a small family with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enjoy the summer days in the back yard, with a large deck, it is great for relaxing or entertaining bbqs with friends and family. Appliances in the house stay including the washer and dryer. This home is in a great location with shopping and restaurants near by. This home wont stay on the market long. Schedule a showing to day.

1 dog negotiable with additional deposit and fees.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5879217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17885 E. Bethany Place have any available units?
17885 E. Bethany Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17885 E. Bethany Place have?
Some of 17885 E. Bethany Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17885 E. Bethany Place currently offering any rent specials?
17885 E. Bethany Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17885 E. Bethany Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17885 E. Bethany Place is pet friendly.
Does 17885 E. Bethany Place offer parking?
Yes, 17885 E. Bethany Place offers parking.
Does 17885 E. Bethany Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17885 E. Bethany Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17885 E. Bethany Place have a pool?
No, 17885 E. Bethany Place does not have a pool.
Does 17885 E. Bethany Place have accessible units?
No, 17885 E. Bethany Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17885 E. Bethany Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17885 E. Bethany Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College