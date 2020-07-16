17885 E. Bethany Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

2 Bedroom 1 bath Home for rent in Aurora Knolls - To schedule a showing: https://propertyalliance.appfolio.com/listings/detail/4afe349b-de13-400b-89a9-783745549086



This is a wonderful home located in Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights. It is a great rental for a small family with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enjoy the summer days in the back yard, with a large deck, it is great for relaxing or entertaining bbqs with friends and family. Appliances in the house stay including the washer and dryer. This home is in a great location with shopping and restaurants near by. This home wont stay on the market long. Schedule a showing to day.



1 dog negotiable with additional deposit and fees.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5879217)