Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

17883 E Iowa Dr Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Beds and 2 Baths w/ attached garage and MORE! - Come home to your 2 car attached garage and enjoy this sprawling 1850 sq ft house with a fenced backyard, 2 family/living rooms, a fireplace, dining room, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, and a deck off the kitchen.



Perfect for you and your family - in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood and is next to Highland Hollows Park, with easy access to all things (just off S. Buckley & S.Telluride St.)



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional $150 refundable deposit & $20/mo pet rent.

Breed restrictions apply - please check Aurora Gov website.

Section 8 Accepted.



Visit www (dot) simplygreatrentals (dot) com to inquire or apply today!



(RLNE3760698)