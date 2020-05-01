All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17883 E Iowa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17883 E Iowa Dr
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

17883 E Iowa Dr

17883 East Iowa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17883 East Iowa Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
17883 E Iowa Dr Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Beds and 2 Baths w/ attached garage and MORE! - Come home to your 2 car attached garage and enjoy this sprawling 1850 sq ft house with a fenced backyard, 2 family/living rooms, a fireplace, dining room, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, and a deck off the kitchen.

Perfect for you and your family - in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood and is next to Highland Hollows Park, with easy access to all things (just off S. Buckley & S.Telluride St.)

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional $150 refundable deposit & $20/mo pet rent.
Breed restrictions apply - please check Aurora Gov website.
Section 8 Accepted.

Visit www (dot) simplygreatrentals (dot) com to inquire or apply today!

(RLNE3760698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17883 E Iowa Dr have any available units?
17883 E Iowa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17883 E Iowa Dr have?
Some of 17883 E Iowa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17883 E Iowa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17883 E Iowa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17883 E Iowa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17883 E Iowa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17883 E Iowa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17883 E Iowa Dr offers parking.
Does 17883 E Iowa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17883 E Iowa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17883 E Iowa Dr have a pool?
No, 17883 E Iowa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17883 E Iowa Dr have accessible units?
No, 17883 E Iowa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17883 E Iowa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17883 E Iowa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College