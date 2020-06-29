All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
1786 Boston
1786 Boston

1786 Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1786 Boston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
playground
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
Spacious 2 bedroom Duplex - This is an upstairs unit of a duplex in Aurora.
Convenient location with park and playground across the street. Share a large fenced in back yard with downstairs resident. Both units share responsibility for the yard. Washer and gas dryer hook up in unit, Owner pays water and trash.

Security deposit equal to a month's rent WAC. Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2427674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

